Tip From A Store Leads Police To Impaired Driver In Bracebridge

More to this story we first told you about.

While shopping at your Independent Grocer in Bracebridge, a concerned member of the public called the OPP to report a possible impaired driver leaving the store.

On Sunday October 24, 2021 at 1:36 p.m., police were able to conduct a traffic stop on Ecclestone Dr in Bracebridge.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Brent Forrester of Orillia and charged the accused with Impaired Operation along with several Highway Traffic Act offenses.

The accused will appear in court in early November.

“Make the Call” and dial 9-1-1 if you spot an impaired driver.