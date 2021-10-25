Huntsville Festival of the Arts Releases its 2021-22 Winter Programming Schedule

As Ontario continues its reopening plan, the Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce its 2021-22 Winter Programming. The Province’s recent announcement lifting indoor capacity restrictions signals HfA’s return to in person concerts at both the Algonquin Theatre and Deerhurst Resort. Programming also features a number of FREE outdoor events that embrace the winter season and invite the community to celebrate Huntsville’s spaces with music, laughter and lights.

The season kicks off with two performances at the Algonquin Theatre perfect for the holiday season. Good Lovelies return with their popular annual Christmas show on December 16th. Following this, Ballet Jörgen presents their traditional treasure The Nutcracker: a Canadian Tradition for two shows on December 18th. Created by acclaimed choreographer and Artistic Director Bengt Jörgen to Tchaikovsky’s well-loved score, this delightful classic is a favourite that brings magic to the holidays. The Nutcracker is sponsored by Chartwell Residences and will feature local dance students from Muskoka Dance Academy and JJ’s Dance in the cast.

The new year brings Canadian Rock Legend Tom Cochrane and his band Red Rider to Deerhurst Resort on January 29th (sponsored by Bullock’s Independent). Winter heats up with The Original Wailers, Bob Marley’s legendary band featuring guitarist Al Anderson on February 16th. The Spring features more incredible Canadian talent with Matt Andersen performing on March 20th, and acclaimed singer/songwriter Donovan Woods on April 23rd.

Country music will be a huge fixture in HfA’s Winter programming. Platinum selling TEBEY rocks Deerhurst Resort on March 2nd, while Juno Award winning Washboard Union brings their impeccable three-part harmony and top-notch musicianship to the Algonquin Theatre on February 3rd. And stay tuned for the announcement about a very special country show coming to Deerhurst on February 26th.

The Winter season also continues HfA’s adventurous outdoor programming. The new year will see the construction of Snow Village: A whimsical winter playground coming to River Mill Park in January 2021. Families will discover and enjoy interactive snow activities such as ice sculptures, snow forts and a snow maze. The community will also be invited to take part in the construction (more details to be announced). This project is made possible through the support of Tim Hortons and the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association. January will also see the return of the popular A Play, A Pie & A Pint in January (details to be announced soon).

February will feature a special winter edition of Nuit Blanche North on February 12th. The one night only event will feature performances and interactive activities throughout downtown and Muskoka Heritage Place.

Following this, local youth ages 7-12 will present an outdoor version of the famous Fairy Tale “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen (which is also the inspiration for the movie Frozen). The play will feature music and giant puppets and take place in several different spaces in downtown Huntsville for 3 performances February 25-27, 2022. Sponsored by Suzanne Riverin & Nigel Lewis.

HfA is also collaborating on the creation of a unique new winter attraction running from November 2021-May 2022. Eclipse “Walk with Light” is an interactive, unique and artistic sound to light forest night walk at the Rotary Village Station inside Muskoka Heritage Place. Participants walk a circular path of light, where they will encounter unique heritage buildings and illuminated soundscapes linked to the seasons of the year, and the cycles of the day and moon. There will be music, spoken words and hundreds of interactive lights that will respond to sounds created by the visitors themselves. The project is a collaboration between Limbic Media, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Huntsville, Downtown BIA and the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association.

Throughout the various stages of COVID, HfA has presented programming for all ages on a variety of stages. The Huntsville Festival of the Arts will always put the safety of its clients and community first. All events will include enhanced health and safety protocols in line with relevant guidelines from the Province of Ontario and the Simcoe/Muskoka District Health Unit. This includes proof of full vaccination for all audience members ages 12+ attending concerts at indoor venues. For more information regarding COVID rules and regulations, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts would like to thank all of its generous sponsors, donors and members for supporting the festival during these challenging times. The Winter Season is made especially possible by the Province of Ontario through the RECONNECT program, as well as Canadian Heritage and the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund. For a full list of supporters visit https://huntsvillefestival.ca/about/sponsorship/.

To learn more about our exceptional line-up of programming, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787.

2021-22 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Winter Programming