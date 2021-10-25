In fiction writing, the writer may be seen as a storyteller, as a teacher, and as an enchanter. A successful writer combines all three—and it is when the enchanter prevails, that the readers encounter a great writer (Vladimir Nabokov, Lectures on Literature). Join Muskoka Authors Association for a mini-workshop with award-winning author, Bianca Lakosaljac, on Wednesday, November 10 via ZOOM Conferencing when she will share the Ten Steps to Crafting the Novel.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced writer who would like to explore ways of finding inspiration, choosing a setting, developing characters, drafting a blueprint, or waving your magic wand and making your well-crafted prose click, you will enjoy this systematic approach to the task of novel writing. Walk with us through the Ten Steps to Crafting the Novel, and that writer’s block you’ve been wrestling with just might vanish in a puff of smoke!

Bianca Lakoseljac is an award-winning author of two novels, Stone Woman and Summer of the Dancing Bear, a collection of stories, Bridge in the Rain, and a book of poetry, Memoirs of a Praying Mantis. Bianca holds an honours BA and MA in English from York University and has taught communications at Ryerson University and Humber College in Toronto.

Her awards include the Matthew Ahern Memorial Award in Literature at York University; The Book Excellence Award in Fiction, 2017; The Instant Hook contest 2016/2017.

Bianca is past president of the Canadian Authors Association, Toronto. She was a defender for Georgian Bay Reads, 2018; the Open Book Toronto Writer in Residence in 2016; a Board Member for the Writers Union of Canada and the League of Canadian Poets. Her writing has been anthologised nationally and internationally, including in 50 + Poems for Gordon Lightfoot, published by the Stephen Leacock Museum.

She has judged contests such as the National Capital Writing Contest; the Dr. Drummond Poetry Contest; and has sat on panels for The League of Canadian Poets and The Writers Union of Canada.

Bianca lives in Woodland Beach in Tiny Township and adores the rugged beauty of Georgian Bay. www.biancalakoseljac.ca

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events.

Or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.