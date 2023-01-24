Salvation Army In Ontario Christmas Campaign Raises $17.1M

Throughout the 2022 Christmas giving season, The Salvation Army in Ontario’s compassionate Army of Givers generously donated $9.7 million in the iconic Christmas Kettles, $4 million through online donations and $3.4 million through the Christmas direct mail campaign – totaling $17.1 million and exceeding its $13.5 million goal.

All funds go directly to local Salvation Army services such as food banks, children’s breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, and care for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

“The Salvation Army sincerely appreciates the support from our Army of Givers. Thank you for your confidence in us to provide hope to the most vulnerable throughout 140 communities across the province,” said Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary of Public Relations for The Salvation Army in Ontario. “Last year, we helped 1.2 million struggling individuals and families, and we anticipate the need for our life-changing services will increase this year as more people are struggling due to inflation and the high cost of living.”

Findings from a recent national survey by The Salvation Army indicated one-quarter of Ontarians are extremely concerned about having enough income to cover their basic needs, and more than half of respondents experienced food security challenges in the past year, and 46 per cent expect to face similar challenges in the next six months.

“By reaching our fundraising goal and more, The Salvation Army will help more struggling Ontarians find a way out of poverty permanently and provide people with the tools needed to rebuild dignity and renew hope,” said van Gulik.

The Salvation Army provides support throughout the year in areas such as emergency shelter and transitional housing, programs for young parents and seniors, food insecurity and community meal programs, correctional and justice services, emergency disaster services, summer camp and youth programs.

Join our Army of Givers and support The Salvation Army’s work across Ontario. Donations can be made online at www.salvationarmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.