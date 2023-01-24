Winter Weather Travel Advisory Starts This Morning For Orillia, Barrie

Weather advisory continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this morning.

Hazards:

Local snowfall accumulations near 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Timing:

Beginning this morning and ending this evening.

Discussion:

A band of lake effect snow will move into the area later this morning. A local 10 cm is expected before the snow tapers to light flurries this evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.