Safety Improvements To Muskoka Road 118 West In Bracebridge Start In January

Muskoka Road 118 West plays a vital role in connecting residents, businesses, and visitors in Bracebridge. As traffic increases, the District of Muskoka is taking steps to ensure this essential route in ‘the flats’ evolves with the needs of our growing communities.

Starting in January, safety improvements will be introduced on Muskoka Road 118 West from Balls Drive to Westmall Road. These updates will reduce left turns at key entrances, introduce right-in right-out access only, reduce delays, and provide safer, more efficient travel for everyone.

What’s Changing?

Right-in, right-out only access at entrances on the north-side, like Home Hardware, McDonalds and LCBO

A road barricade to limit left-turn movements and reduce high-conflict areas

Simpler navigation and better traffic flow

Westmall Road and Balls Drive as a loop to access destinations along Muskoka Road 118 West

“Turning left can feel like a guessing game,” said James Steele, Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works with the District of Muskoka. “It’s stressful, especially when you’re navigating oncoming cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. These changes are about reducing that stress, keeping traffic moving, and supporting growth in the area.”

As Bracebridge continues to grow, the stress and hesitation that come with turning left are more noticeable than ever, and studies show these movements are often the most difficult for drivers.

“This is just the beginning,” said Steele. “We’ll measure the impact of these changes, monitor traffic patterns, and adjust as needed. With community support, we’ll find the best long-term solution for everyone.”

Looking Ahead

These changes reflect the District of Muskoka’s ongoing commitment to improving safety and adapting to change and growth. As ‘the flats’ continues to grow, the new year brings an opportunity to reduce stress, keep you moving, and support safer travel for everyone who relies on this important road.

For more details and to stay updated, visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/118-improvements.