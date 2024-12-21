OPP Officer Makes Shoplifting Arrest While Investigating Another In Midland LCBO

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment while investigating a previously reported shoplifting incident at the Midland LCBO made an arrest after a patron left the store with unpaid for liquor.

The officer arrested and recovered a number of bottles of unpaid for liquor from Clayton Arch 42 years of Midland at 1:33 p.m. December 19, 2024.

The accused was held for bail court on the following charges of

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122