Orillia OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers In One Day

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three drivers over the course of one day during separate traffic investigations.

On December 20, 2024, just after 2:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 400 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Upon arrival, officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver. Due to the collision, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and police accompanied the driver to conduct further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Sean Loudon, 42, of Midland has been charged with:

· Operation while Impaired,

· Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), and

· Careless driving

The accused was released from the hospital with minor injuries and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date.

On December 20, 2024, just before 9:00 pm, an officer was conducting patrol on Colborne Street in the City of Orillia and observed a vehicle with no front licence plate. A traffic stop was conducted which led the officer into an impaired operation investigation. The driver was transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Derrick Bertucca, 35, of Barrie has been charged with:

· Operation while Impaired,

· Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus),

· Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates,

· Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit,

· Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, and

· Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date.

On December 20, 2024, just before 10:00 pm, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint from a concerned citizen reporting a possible impaired driver. Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop on Diana Drive in the City of Orillia. Speaking with the driver, officers noticed signs of impairment. The driver then refused to exit the motor vehicle and a brief struggle ensued between the driver and officers. The driver was transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Andrew Romaniuk, 59, of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

· Resist Peace Officer and

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date.

All three accused have had their driver’s licences suspended for 90 days, as well as a vehicle impoundment for 7 days.