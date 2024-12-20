Collingwood General And Marine Hospital Expands Diagnostic Imaging Capabilities With New State-Of-The-Art CT Scanner

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is proud to announce the installation of a state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) scanner. After two months of renovations to accommodate this advanced technology, CGMH is now among the first hospitals in Canada to offer this cutting-edge equipment. The new CT scanner delivers enhanced resolution, faster scan times, reduced radiation exposure, and a more patient-friendly design, all with the goal of improving patient outcomes. This upgrade replaces the hospital’s original CT scanner, which had been used for over a decade.

“Having access to more detailed information will help our healthcare team make accurate diagnoses, allowing CGMH patients to begin the right treatment journey as quickly as possible,” says Dr. Murray Miller, CGMH’s Chief of Radiology.

The new CT scanner is the second major imaging upgrade at CGMH this year, following the successful installation of a new X-Ray and fluoroscopy machine in September. These advancements are part of a broader initiative to enhance the hospital’s diagnostic imaging services, which also includes the upcoming arrival of CGMH’s first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, scheduled to be operational in the fall of 2025.

Key features of the new CT scanner include:

Increased Patient Comfort:

The new scanner boasts an innovative design, featuring a larger 80 cm patient area, built-in positioning cameras, smart touch screen controls, and a Tech Assist lateral slide to ensure quick and comfortable patient setup.

Faster Service:

The scanner enables rapid, safe, and efficient imaging for exams of all complexities, addressing the demands of our busy hospital environment.

User-Friendly Design:

With intuitive, automated workflows and advanced hardware, the CT scanner provides an improved user experience for our medical radiation technologists (MRTs) and radiologists, facilitating easier operation and faster readings.

Enhanced Clinical Efficiency:

Fully equipped for high-throughput environments, including trauma and oncology settings, regardless of patient or condition. Provides sharp, clear images for all body regions, optimized for high-quality lung cancer screening.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of this state-of-the-art CT scanner, a major step forward in our commitment to delivering the highest quality care to our patients,” says Michael Lacroix, CGMH President and CEO. “This cutting-edge technology will not only enhance the precision and speed of diagnoses but also improve patient outcomes by allowing us to detect and treat conditions more efficiently. Our continued investment in advanced medical innovations ensures that our community has access to the most up-to-date care available. This is another milestone in our mission to provide compassionate, exceptional healthcare for all.”

CGMH extends its deepest gratitude to our community and the CGMH Foundation for their generous support in raising the funding necessary to make this new CT scanner a reality. Their contributions have been essential in equipping our hospital with the latest technology, allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our patients and provide the highest quality care.