Muskoka Conservancy Adds Another 490-Acres For Nature Conservation

Muskoka Conservancy is proud to announce that it has purchased two new properties—a 390-acre forest and wetland property bordering the Severn River Conservation Reserve west of Gravenhurst, and a 100-acre wetland property fronting on Cassidy Lake, west of Glen Orchard. These latest acquisitions lift the local land trust’s total protected area over the 5,000-acre threshold in its mission to advance nature conservation in Muskoka.

“5,105-acres is an incredible milestone for Muskoka Conservancy,” said Scott Young, Executive Director. “I couldn’t be prouder of our people! From the day-to-day volunteers to our staff and our Board of Directors, from Joe Member to major funders, we could not achieve these things without excellent people.”

Both properties are part of a broad wildlife corridor that extends from south Gravenhurst in a northwest direction toward Georgian Bay and beyond. The Cassidy Lake property borders Crown land on two sides and is located about midway between two Provincially Significant Wetlands. The larger property borders on the provincial Severn River Conservation Reserve, expanding this protected area. Both properties protect mature forests and extensive wetlands that are habitat for species at risk.

“A big shout out to the Kenneth M Molson Foundation, MapleCross Fund, and family foundations like the Chisholm-Thomson Foundation,” said Young. “Without consistent funding partners who step up with larger gifts, none of this happens.”

Muskoka Conservancy’s immediate priority is to get to know the land, its ecosystems, habitat types and species, and will develop a conservation plan that prioritizes nature conservation.

“There will be opportunities in the future to visit these properties as part of our Nature Quest program of expert-guided hikes,” said Amanda Porter, Conservation Coordinator. “Whether these places are appropriate for footpaths open for public use, that will be determined through our process of conservation planning that will occur over the next year.”

MC’s protected lands now total 5,105 acres, with almost 70,000 feet of natural shoreline, and 880 acres of wetlands. MC has 58 properties across Muskoka’s watersheds.

“We are over the moon with joy that we were able to find the partners and resources to make this project a reality,” said Peter Love, Conservancy Board Chair.