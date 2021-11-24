RVH Tightens Visitor Restrictions As COVID Cases Increase Across The Region

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Simcoe Muskoka, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is taking proactive measures and returning to more rigorous visitor restrictions.

Beginning Friday, November 26, RVH will tighten visitor restrictions in areas where patient populations are at high risk and physical distancing may not be possible.

These enhanced measures are being implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect patients, visitors and care teams.

In this phase of the visitation plan there are also reductions in the number of visitors permitted on units as well as the frequency of visits depending on the patient’s acuity. All visiting appointments need to be pre-booked no later than 6 a.m. of the day of the visit.

RVH requires all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. This includes RVH’s main campus and all offsite locations.

Visiting hours remain unchanged with general visiting hours from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Child and Youth Mental Health, 4 – 8 p.m.; Adult Mental Health, Monday to Friday 4 – 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“People understand visitor restrictions are an important safety precaution during the pandemic, but we also recognize separation is very difficult for patients and their loved ones, particularly with the holidays approaching,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. “Safety must remain RVH’s highest priority, so these strict measures will remain in place until it is safe to once again gradually lift visitor restrictions.”

As always, exceptions will be made for compassionate reasons, such as critical or palliative patients; patients who require the presence of an essential support person; partners of patients in labour; parents of paediatric patients or at the discretion of the care team.