Driver Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Enters Ditch On Beiers Road

Bracebridge OPP say they responded to a concern from a member of the public on Tuesday November 23, 2021 just befoire 9 p.m. about a vehicle that was in the ditch on Beiers Road in Gravenhurst.

Responding officers arrived and located the driver nearby attempting to leave the scene and conducted an investigation into the circumstances.

Police subsequently arrested and charged 66-year-old Steven McDonald of Gravenhurst, with Impaired Operation and Over 80 as well as Failing to Remain at a Collision.

Thge accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 25, 2022 to answer to his charges and furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended and vehicle impounded.