RVH Reporting COVID-19 Outbreaks On Four Units

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared COVID-19 outbreaks on four units.

It is important to note that when a patient tests positive, they are moved to a unit that specializes in caring for COVID patients. All other patients on the unit are isolated, on contact precautions, tested frequently and closely monitored for symptoms as well as caregivers tested and monitored closely. Each unit is closed to visitors and enhanced cleaning protocols are in place.

Current situation – COVID-19 positive cases related to unit outbreaks:

RVH – IOOF

24 patients

14 staff

Surgery 3

3 patients

7 staff

Transitional Care Unit

3 patients

2 staff

Cardiac Renal

4 patients

2 staff