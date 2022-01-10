Prepare For Temperatures Tonight Of -32 Degrees With Risk Of Frostbite

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Hazard:

Temperatures from minus 25 to minus 32 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values near minus 35.

When:

Tonight into Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

Bitterly cold arctic air combined with light winds will bring extremely cold wind chills to the regions beginning near midnight. This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will improve Tuesday morning after sunrise.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard:

Temperatures between minus 21 and minus 28 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values near minus 30.

When:

Tonight into Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

Bitterly cold arctic air combined with light winds will bring extremely cold wind chills to the regions beginning near midnight. This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will improve Tuesday morning after sunrise.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

