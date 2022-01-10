DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones Recalled Due To Burn And Fire Hazard

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

This recall involves DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones. The earphones have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds. Manufacture codes included in this recall are:

D4 1910

D4 1912

D4 2003

D4 2004

D4 2006

D4 2009

D4 2011

D4 2012

D4 2101

D4 2103

D4 2104

The manufacture code is printed on the left side of the neckband. If no manufacture code is present, the product is included in the recall.

As of December 31, 2021, the company has received no reports of injuries in Canada. In the United States, the company has received 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label and return the product directly to E-filliate in order to receive a free replacement.

For more information, consumers can contact E-filliate by telephone toll-free at 1-888-979-4439, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST Monday through Friday, by email or visit the company’s website.

