G1 Driver From Huntsville Charged With Impaired Driving

On January 8, 2022 at 4:20 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a collision on Highway 69 in Carling Township.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Matthew Flynn, 36 years-of-age of Huntsville, Ontario was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Utter threats – cause death or bodily harm

Assault a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance

Drive while under suspension

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) above zero

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 10, 2022.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.