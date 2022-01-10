Haliburton Highlands OPP Urging Drivers To Drive Safely This Winter

With the onset of winter weather, Haliburton Highlands OPP are urging drivers to drive safely this winter.

Before starting out, prepare yourself for safe winter driving by planning your trip.

Check road conditions by visiting Ontario 511 (https://511on.ca).

Carry a fully charged cell phone to contact emergency services if you experience trouble.

In bad weather, reconsider unnecessary travel and stay home. If you do need to drive, please adjust your driving accordingly. Slow down and leave ample space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If you experience trouble, park your vehicle well off the roadway, if safe to do so, and stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

Make sure your heater, defroster and all lights on your vehicle are working. Clear your vehicle of all snow and ice, fill up the windshield washer fluid, and keep your fuel tank at least half full.

Drivers are also reminded to stay back from working snowplows with flashing blue lights and give them space to safely do their jobs.

These vehicles travel slower than regular traffic and will be active on roadways before, during and after a snowfall or storm.

Do not pass these vehicles, as visibility can be significantly reduced by blowing snow created from the operation of these vehicles.

Please do your part to ensure we all make it to our destination safely this winter season. Learn more about safe winter driving: https://www.ontario.ca/page/winter-driving.