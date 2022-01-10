Male Wanted After Home Invasion In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers say they responded to a 9-1-1 call from an address on the Gravenhurst Parkway on January 9, 2022 at 11:45 p.m.

The caller reported that an unknown man had entered their home with a weapon and demanded cash, the occupant of the home was able to flee on foot.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. He was dressed in black with a black balaclava.

The OPP Canine Unit along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended and conducted a search of the area and the investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Muskoka Crime Unit.

There are no concerns for public safety at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.