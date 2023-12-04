RVH Redirects Obstetrical And Midwifery Patients Due To Physician Shortage

Due to a physician shortage, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, will be on redirect for obstetrical and midwifery services effective Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, December 4, at 8 a.m. RVH will not have emergency gynecological services for the same period.

During this time, patients who call in for assessment will be redirected to the closest hospital for their obstetrical services, either Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket, or Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. All obstetrical and midwifery patients are directed to call RVH’s Birthing Unit (705-728-9090 ext. 47160) where they will be advised of the next steps and how to proceed to the most appropriate hospital. RVH will call that location once the patient has been redirected and prenatal information will be shared as required.

“We know this is not an ideal situation and apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our obstetrical patients. Please know every effort was made to mitigate this action and avoid a redirect,” says Dr. Jeff Tyberg, Chief of Staff and Vice President Academic & Medical Affairs, RVH. “As always, the safety of our patients is a top priority. If a patient presents to RVH and they are unable to be safely redirected, there is an emergency plan in place to provide urgent and safe care.”