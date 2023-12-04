‘Tis The Season To Be On Alert For Utility-Related Fraud

As the holidays are fast approaching, Toronto Hydro is reminding customers of utility-related scams, and how they can spot and report fraudulent activity.

The festive season is a prime time for scammers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Scammers are known to impersonate local utilities by sending threatening phone calls, texts and emails, or showing up in person at a customer’s home or business to request personal information. These requests may include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and even demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.

In 2022, the number of fraud cases reported to Toronto Hydro was lower than the previous year. However, the total amount paid to scammers increased, including significant payments to scammers reported in December.

Toronto Hydro is encouraging customers to protect themselves with the following tips to stay safe:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn’t listed on your most recent bill

Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Don’t call the number provided to you — instead, call your utility directly to check the status of your account

Don’t provide any personal information or details about your account

Know that utility companies will never threaten immediate disconnection for non-payment

If you feel threatened in any way, contact your local police

For business customers specifically, Toronto Hydro is reminding owners to be cautious of unsolicited calls and to not provide or confirm any information from calls they did not initiate — including address, account numbers or office details. Compiling a list of companies their business uses, including utility providers, will help employees know which contacts are legitimate.

Customers who believe they may be a victim of fraud are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and Toronto Hydro Customer Care at 416-542-8000. For more information, please visit www.torontohydro.com/fraud.