Burk’s Falls Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid 35 impaired driving charges since January 1, 2023.

On December 2, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment OPP responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch, on Stoneway Road in the Town of Kearney.

Upon arrival, police located the driver and determined they had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Noah Sheldrick, 20 years-of-age, of Burk’s Falls, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday January 11, 2024, in Sundridge, Ontario.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan not to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver or take a taxi.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 9-1-1 immediately and report it.