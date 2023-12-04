Gravenhurst Resident Charged For Theft From A Pharmacy

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Bracebridge OPP has charged one person for shoplifting in Gravenhurst.

On December 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to the second shoplift event of the day in Gravenhurst after a woman was caught stealing a quantity of goods from a pharmacy located on Brock Street. Officers learned that the accused had also stolen from the pharmacy on November 29, 2023 as well.

Police have charged 26-year-old Ndeye Diop of Gravenhurst with Theft Under $5000 X 2 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime CC 355(b).

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2024 to answer to her charges.

