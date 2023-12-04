Port Sydney Man Charged For Stealing Coats In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man after shoplift in Gravenhurst.

On December 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a theft in progress after a man was caught stealing a quantity of heated coats from Home Hardware on Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst.

Officers arrived and located the man after he had dropped the items and lost a shoe attempting to flee through a snowbank.

Police have charged 52-year-old Raymond Leight of Port Sydney with Theft Under $5000.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 16, 2024 to answer to his charge.