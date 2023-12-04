Huntsville Man Charged With Theft In Bracebridge

–Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another person in relation to the third shoplifting investigation of the day.

On December 1, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to the third shoplifting event of the day after a man caught the attention of store staff at a retail location on Depot Drive in Bracebridge as he was concealing items on his person.

Officers responded quickly and arrested 29-year-old Kyle Moore of Huntsville. The accused has been charged with Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Mischief.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2024 to answer to his charges.