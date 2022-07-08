RVH Enacts A Code Grey To Manage Network Outage

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has enacted a Code Grey – Infrastructure Failure – in response to the nation-wide outage of the Rogers network.

Most RVH systems, including phones and Meditech, are functioning normally. Earlier this morning the health centre switched over to a back-up service which has provided connectivity within RVH for most applications. RVH’s Sperling Clinic and the unit at the IOOF are using downtime procedures.

Many of our partners, including physicians, who use Rogers are experiencing connectivity challenges and we are working to find solutions. We are also working with our hospital partners in the region to support them through their connectivity challenges.

There are some disruptions, and patients may experience some delays, however, most appointments and procedures are proceeding as scheduled. A family wait area has been set up at the back of the main lobby, and Patient Experience representatives are rounding on all units and can be reached at 705-728-9090, extension 66236.

RVH patients who are Rogers users and expecting a call from RVH to confirm a procedure over the weekend, are asked to please call the hospital at 705-728-9802 to confirm the appointment (from a non-Rogers phone). Patients should bring a support person with them to avoid communication gaps and to facilitate discharge.

RVH has enacted its Emergency Operations Centre to ensure we manage this situation safely. Leaders will be huddling with their teams this morning to discuss impacts.