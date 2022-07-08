Funding To Support Science North’s Innovative Climate Change Experience For Young Canadians

Taking action on climate change requires innovative thinking and unique solutions to inspire action among Canadians of all ages.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, along with Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, joined partners for the official opening of Science North’s new Climate Action Show, which received $6 million in funding under the Government of Canada’s Climate Action and Awareness Fund. This multi-media, immersive theatrical experience is one of the next‑generation elements of Science North’s overall youth outreach project.

Science North is leading a series of high-impact climate action outreach projects to engage the next generation of Canadians on the critical issues of climate change. This includes The Climate Action Show, travelling exhibits, and a climate action digital campaign. Through these projects, Science North will reach two million youth across Canada, improving their understanding of climate change and inspiring action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

To open the new exhibit, Minister Guilbeault was also joined by Jennifer Booth, Science North Interim CEO, Dr. Stephen Kosar, Chair of Science North’s Board of Trustees, Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger, and Lisa Demmer, Greater Sudbury Development Corporation Board Chair.

The Climate Action and Awareness Fund is investing in climate change projects for youth across Canada. These projects are engaging and empowering youth to take real climate action in their communities and help Canada meet its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.