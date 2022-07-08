Haliburton Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Upper Valley Ottawa OPP has charged a male following a traffic complaint received on Highway #41 in North Algona-Wilberforce Twp.

On July 3, 2022 around 1:30 p.m. the UOV OPP received a traffic complaint. As a result of the traffic complaint, a vehicle was located and stopped. During the investigation a Roadside Screening Device was utilized and the driver of the vehicle was transported to the detachment for further testing.

Peter McDougal (61 years old) from Haliburton has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on August 2, 2022.