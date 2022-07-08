MAHC Board Honours Award Of Excellence Recipients

The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) Board of Directors is pleased to recognize the four recipients of the 15th annual Board Award of Excellence.

The award is presented annually to recipients who exemplify MAHC’s values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement, and recognizes those who have made significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completed a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to patient safety.

“The Board Award of Excellence program provides the Board of Directors with the opportunity to recognize the outstanding performance and achievements of staff and credentialed staff,” says Board Chair Moreen Miller. “On behalf of the Board, congratulations to all of the nominees and thank you to all of those who took time to nominate a peer for this honour.”

The winners of the 2022 Board Award of Excellence are (as pictured from left):

Cierra Smyth, Registered Practical Nurse

Jason Devaladares, Technical Support Specialist

Julie Jones, Registered Nurse, Dialysis Clinical Leader

Sue Kennedy, ICU Registered Nurse

A virtual announcement of the winners from the 2022 Annual General Meeting is posted on MAHC’s YouTube channel. Past recipients are also posted on the MAHC website.