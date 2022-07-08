Hospitals In Muskoka Respond To Rogers Outage

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is responding to connectivity challenges related to the nationwide outage of the Rogers network and has pulled together an emergency command team to work through challenges associated with this infrastructure failure.

Most MAHC applications are not impacted. Some internal mobile phones with Rogers-based service are affected and MAHC continues working through solutions to mitigate any impacts.

Inpatients are reminded that their bedside hospital phone is free of charge for calling out to their family and receiving phone calls from their loved ones.

Primary contacts of patients who are affected by the Rogers outage are asked to contact the care unit to provide a contact number that is not impacted by the Rogers outage (i.e. a landline or alternate carrier cellular device.)

SMMH Inpatient East: ext. 3255

SMMH Obstetrics: ext. 3272

SMMH Inpatient West: ext. 3266

SMMH ICU: 3265

HDMH Inpatient South: 2265

HDMH Inpatient East: 2261

HDMH ICU: 2255

MAHC assures our communities that the outage is being managed safely with patient care in mind.