OSMH Invites Community To Interactive Fireside Chat 2021-2022 Annual Report To The Community

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is extending an invitation to the community to engage in dialogue at its virtual Fireside Chat on the evening of Wednesday July 13th.

President and CEO, Carmine Stumpo and colleagues will present the 2021-2022 Annual Report to the Community: Road to Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic via Zoom.

“This is the 3rd installment of the interactive series, developed during the pandemic to encourage community engagement,” said President and CEO, Carmine Stumpo. “The chats are an opportunity for Soldiers’ to share our successes, challenges and strategies moving forward, but more importantly they allow us to connect and gather feedback from the community we serve.”

The event is open to all to attend virtually and ask questions of President/CEO Carmine Stumpo, Chief of Family Medicine Dr. Kim McIntosh, Vice President Patient Care & Chief Nursing Executive Jill Colin and Orillia & Area Physician Recruitment & Retention Chair, Dr. Matt Miller.

Fireside Chat Topics include:

Soldiers’ Post Pandemic Recovery and update on Strategic Priorities Couchiching Ontario Heath Team – Integrated Healthcare Focus in the Community Supporting our Healthcare Professionals including staff and physician recruitment efforts Population Growth & Future Hospital

The Fireside Chat will be held on Wednesday July 13, 2022 from 5:00-6:00pm via Zoom. Community members are asked to register at osmh.on.ca/news-events/ prior to the chat.