RVH Celebrates Resident Doctors Awareness Week

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will observe Resident Doctors Awareness Week 2022 (February 8 –12), a national celebration of the vital work undertaken by resident physicians for patients and health systems in Canada.

RVH is particularly proud of the residents who come through its own residency program for family doctors. Affiliated with the University of Toronto’s Department of Family and Community Medicine, RVH’s Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) educates and mentors new family doctors during their final two years of training.

Since the program began in 2009, 92 family medicine residents have completed their training at RVH, with 55 staying in the area to set up their own practices, provide temporary coverage for area physicians or work in the health centre’s Emergency and Hospitalist departments.

“RVH’s family medicine residency program provides an opportunity for these physicians to apply their skills and knowledge in a hands-on setting in their final two years of training,” says Dr. Jeffrey Tyberg, Chief of Staff, vice president Academic and Medical Affairs. “These are the family medicine physicians of the future and we are fortunate to have such dedicated and skilled residents in our program. Often, we learn as much from them as they do from us and we definitely appreciate them, not just during this special week, but always.”