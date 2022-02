On February 03, 2022 Huntsville OPP attended a business located on South Mary Lake Road in response to a break and enter.

At 4:30 a.m., February 3, 2022 two people gained entry by forcing the front door of the business open causing damage to the door. The suspects stole a large quantity of cigarettes and fled in a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.