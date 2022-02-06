Government Of Canada Introduces Legislation To Support The Next Generation Of Canadian Artists And Creators

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, introduced the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11), which would require online streaming services to contribute to the creation and availability of Canadian stories and music. It would require online streaming companies to pay their fair share in supporting Canadian artists, just like traditional broadcasters.

For decades, Canadian broadcasters have invested in and introduced us to the incredible Canadian programs that so many of us love. We are updating our laws so online streamers have to contribute in a similar and equitable way.

The Online Streaming Act does just that. It brings online broadcasters under similar rules and requirements as our traditional broadcasters.

The legislation would ensure that online streaming services showcase Canadian music and stories and support our creators and producers. It would make programs by talented artists in both official languages more accessible to Canadians. That includes artists who currently face systemic barriers, such as Indigenous and racialized artists and artists with disabilities.

The bill does not apply to individual Canadians, but to streaming platforms that broadcast commercial programs. It would require those platforms to contribute to the creation of Canadian series, music and movies. It would make sure that programs are showcased to Canadians.

Online streaming has changed how we create, discover, and consume our culture, and it’s time we updated our system to reflect that.

Our proposed approach is flexible, fair and modern. It will lead to increased investments in Canadian culture and support jobs in the industry, while ensuring Canadian stories continue to be shared for generations to come in Canada, and across the world.

“Canada’s strong culture is no accident. We chose to be different. We care about our cultural sovereignty, and we believe diversity makes us stronger. Our culture is who we are. It is our past, our present and our future, it is how we tell our stories. The Online Streaming Act will help make sure that our cultural sector works for Canadians and supports the next generation of artists and creators in this country.”—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Canadian broadcasting, film and television production sectors are an important part of the Canadian economy. In 2019, the broadcasting, audiovisual and music sectors combined contributed about $14 billion to Canada’s gross domestic product and accounted for over 126,000 jobs.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage