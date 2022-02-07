GO-VAXX Mobile Vaccine Clinics Now Accepting Walk-Ins

Ontarians can step right up to get their vaccines quickly and conveniently on one of Ontario’s popular GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics, which are once again accepting walk-ins as well as appointments.

There are now six GO-VAXX buses on the road, with another two set to join the fleet by the end of February. The buses have administered more than 42,000 doses at over 440 clinics since they debuted last August, and have visited communities across 24 of Ontario’s public health units, ranging from Windsor-Essex in the west, Haliburton in the north, and Ottawa in the east.

“The GO-VAXX buses make it as easy and convenient as possible to get vaccinated by taking vaccines to where people are going about their daily lives, from shopping malls to cultural communities, festivals and sporting events to congregate care settings like retirement homes,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “The buses have played an integral role in our efforts to accelerate the booster shot distribution, as well as continuing to deliver first, second and paediatric doses.”

The GO-VAXX mobile vaccine clinics are a partnership between Metrolinx, local public health units and the Province. They are a key part of Ontario’s last mile strategy, which focuses on community-based and easy-to-access settings for vaccinations. Ontario is working with public health units to target areas with low vaccination rates to support localized vaccination strategies.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Team Ontario, we are continuing to get more shots into arms every day,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “With GO-VAXX buses once again accepting walk-ins, we are making it even easier and more convenient for Ontarians to roll up their sleeves and benefit from the protection provided by the vaccine as we continue to safely and gradually ease public health measures.”

The GO-VAXX buses are fully accessible and heated. Check the GO-VAXX schedule for times and locations. If your organization is interested in having the GO-VAXX bus visit your community, please contact GOVAXX@ontario.ca.