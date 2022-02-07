OPP Address Weekend Drinking And Driving Issues

Two officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP while patrolling Highway 12 at Reeves Road noticed at 9:34 p.m. February 4, 2022 an eastbound vehicle that was displaying signs of a possible impaired driver. The suspect vehicle was safely stopped and the officers spoke with the lone driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

During the roadside part of the investigation, the officers seized liquor from the vehicle. As a result of this investigation Rolando Cerda 40 years of Georgian Bay Township has been charged with the following related offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

and further with

Driving motor vehicle while un-sealed container of liquor

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 24, 2022. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Officers responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Beck Boulevard and Main Street Penetanguishene at 2:31 p.m. February 4, 2022 involving a red Cadillac and a black pick up truck. Upon the officers arrival, the red Cadillac had fled the scene leaving the other vehicle and driver who was later transported to hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedics.

After a brief search assisted by community members, the vehicle was located in the Village Square Mall parking lot. As a result of this investigation, Adam Baker 52 years of Toronto has been charged with the following driving offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Failure to stop after accident

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines. The accused was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 17, 2022.