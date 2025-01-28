RVH Auxiliary Community 50/50 Draw Set To Become Biggest Jackpot Ever

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary Community 50/50 jackpot prize is over $620,000 and growing!

Proceeds from the community draw go toward the Auxiliary’s $5-million pledge to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign which supports RVH’s plan to enhance healthcare services offered in our growing region including the funding for a third MRI.

“I’m extremely excited to see this Community 50/50 jackpot is on track to perhaps be our largest prize ever,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “Your support in purchasing tickets means our patients win as we raise much needed funds for RVH.”

Tickets can be purchased until 11:59 p.m. on January 29, online at rvhauxiliary5050.com or in person at the lotto booth in RVH’s food court (Level 1) Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and at Mayes-Martin Ltd on Vespra Street, Barrie, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The grand prize draw takes place on January 30.