City Of Orillia Looking For Musicians, Artists, Vendors For New Waterfront Concert And Market Series

Attention musicians, artists, and vendors: the City of Orillia is looking for talent for the 2025 Music & Makers Series.

The new, free series launches this summer at the iconic Rotary Aqua Theatre in Couchiching Beach Park, running Friday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from July through August and will feature live concert performances alongside vibrant artisan markets. This series is part of a pilot program and will run in addition to the popular Sunday Evening Band Concert series.

“The Music & Makers Series is an exciting addition to Orillia’s vibrant arts and culture scene. I encourage our local musicians, artists and vendors to take part,” said Mayor McIsaac. “Supporting arts and culture and fostering community engagement are two key priorities for Council and this new series creates a space for people to gather, supporting and enriching Orillia’s cultural offerings for both residents and visitors alike.”

Call for Musicians

The City is seeking submissions from musicians and groups across Ontario to fill the lineup for this inaugural series. Preference may be given to musicians and groups who live or work in the City of Orillia, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, or the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara, and Severn. Each week will feature a different genre, ensuring a diverse and dynamic schedule that appeals to a wide audience. Scheduled genres may be subject to change based on artist submissions and availability. The City is committed to compensating musicians for their performances and ensuring a fair and equitable rate.

Date Genre Friday, July 11, 2025 Rock & Roll Friday, July 25, 2025 Jazz & Blues Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 Country Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 Indie & Alternative Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 Electronic & Dance Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 Youth Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 Open Mic Night

Call for Artists and Vendors

In addition to live music, the series will feature an artisan market each week, providing a unique opportunity for artists, makers, and vendors to showcase and sell their work to the community. Vendor fees begin at $40 per market, or $250 for all seven markets. This vibrant addition to the concert series aims to enhance the cultural experience for attendees while supporting the local creative economy. Spaces are limited, so don’t wait to reserve your spot.

How to Apply

Musicians, artists, and vendors interested in participating are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 7, 2025 at noon. For full details and to apply, visit orillia.ca/MusicInThePark.