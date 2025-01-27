Port McNicoll Resident Is $183,313.80 Richer

Sharon Davidson of Port McNicoll seized the moment, playing INSTANT TOP UP to win the jackpot, which had grown to $183,313.80 when it was won on December 15, 2024!

Sharon, a retiree, is a weekly lottery player with OLG. She enjoys playing a variety of INSTANT tickets, as well as LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49. While the mother of two once won a $1,000 lottery prize, nothing could have prepared her for the thrill of winning the INSTANT TOP UP jackpot!

“I was at the convenience store when I asked the clerk to add INSTANT TOP UP to my INSTANT ticket purchase,” Sharon recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “When the lottery terminal froze, I couldn’t believe it! The clerk had to convince me that I’d really won.”

“I shared the incredible news with my son, daughter, and siblings,” Sharon smiled. “Everyone was so kind, saying I deserved this win. This has been a surreal experience. I’m proof that regular people do win.”

With her windfall, Sharon plans to share with her children, add to her savings, and treat herself.

INSTANT TOP UP can be added to any eligible INSTANT ticket purchase for $1 more. The top prize is a jackpot that starts at $25,000 and grows with each play purchased across Ontario until it is won. Free Play and cash prizes are also available. The retailer scans the barcode on the back of the INSTANT ticket and collects the $1 to activate the INSTANT TOP UP video on the lottery terminal screen. If the video displays three matching tiles, win the corresponding prize. If a “TOP UP Bonus” tile is revealed, win a Bonus prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Garrett’s Convenience on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll.