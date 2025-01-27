Person To Identify After Mischief Incidents In Huntsville

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a series of mischief incidents involving graffiti being spray painted on areas businesses and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the individual involved.

On January 11, 2025, and January 12, 2025, Officers of the Huntsville OPP Detachment investigated reports of a person spray painting graffiti on the entrance sign of Lake Tree residence sign located on Highway 60 in the and at the Esso Gas Station nearby.

There is a photo of the suspect and if anyone recognizes the individual they are asked to contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122.

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperss.com.

When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.