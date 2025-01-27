Bunkie Fire Causes $200,000 Damage In Lake Of Bays

Around 5:19 a.m. on January 26, 2025, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters responded to a structure fire on Menominee Lake Road in Lake of Bays. Crews from Station 4 Baysville and Station 1 Huntsville, including 20 firefighters and 5 trucks, responded to the event.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fully involved bunkie. Fire crews acted quickly to contain the fire and prevent the flames from spreading further. Although an adjacent garage sustained damage to its siding, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames effectively. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the total damage is estimated to be at least $200,000. The cause of the fire could not be determined due to the extensive damage, but it has been classified as accidental, originating in the bunkie.

Water Tanker Trucks from Station 1 and 4 were critical in preventing the spread of fire as there were no hydrants near the fire. The fire was safely extinguished by 7:20 a.m.

The incident serves as a reminder for all residents to remain vigilant about fire safety, even when structures are not in use. It is important to regularly inspect your property for potential fire hazards, such as faulty wiring or debris buildup. Ensure that any heating sources are properly turned off and secured when not in use and keep the area around your property free of wood piles and other combustible materials that could ignite. Additionally, regular maintenance can help prevent fire hazards, so ensure that all structures are in good condition and free from potential risks. By taking these precautions, you can help safeguard your property and prevent future fires, even when you’re away.