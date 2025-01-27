Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired After Erratic Driving Complaint

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an individual for impaired-related offense after conducting a traffic stop for an erratic driver on Main Street in the Town of Huntsville.

On January 26, 2025 at 10:14 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were on patrol and observed a vehicle leaving a licensed establishment and observed some erratic driving and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver failed the Roadside Screening Device and was required to submit to further Breath Testing.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Ashdown, 40-year-old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 4, 2025.

If you plan to drink alcohol or take drugs, don’t include driving in that plan. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.