What3words App Helps Bring Lost Hikers To Safety In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located two hikers in Copeland Forest after they called 911.

On January 25, 2025, just after 6:00 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a call for service of two persons lost in the Copeland Forest in Oro-Medonte Township. Numerous officers, including the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit began heading to the location of the park while the Provincial Communications Centre (PCC) continued communicating with the lost hikers.

The hikers were able to utilize “what3words,” an online application which provides a precise location for the lost pair in the forest. This information was provided to first responders who were able to quickly and accurately locate the parties and transport them back to their vehicle, where they were assessed by Simcoe County Paramedics. No injuries were reported by either involved party.

what3words is a free tool emergency services are using to help in situations like these. It has divided the world into a grid of 10ft squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, ///tattoos.tomorrows.regime will take you to the Orillia OPP Detachment. The app is free to download and works offline, making it useful for areas with limited data connection. All persons who enjoy engaging in winter activities should consider utilizing what3words for their next adventure.