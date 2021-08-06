RVH Auxiliary Announces Winner Of $89,210 Community 50/50 Draw

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary had another incredible month with its community 50/50 draw. Steve W. of Parry Sound, won the $89,210 jackpot!

“I appreciate the patient care services the RVH Auxiliary supports. As a patient currently fighting cancer, I have on several occasions, benefited from the RVH Auxiliary services at RVH,” shares Steve, winner of this month’s draw.

With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s Moments Matter fundraising campaign. The first $2.5 million will be used to support the much-needed expansion to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit.

“I am so grateful for the support of our community in our fundraising efforts and, of course, am thrilled that the RVH volunteers are able to make such a big impact in supporting healthcare in our region. Not only do these funds make a huge difference at RVH, but winning over $89,000 has a huge impact on the life of our winner as well,” shares Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “A big thank you goes out to Westcott Build Inc. for sponsorship of the July draw.”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com/ (best opened in Google Chrome).

The grand prize draw is on August 26 and the deadline to purchase your tickets is 11:59 pm on August 25.

Buy early to be entered for a chance to win one of three Early Bird prizes of $1,000 on August 12.

If you would like to sponsor an upcoming draw and enjoy the opportunity to partner with the iconic RVH Auxiliary volunteers, please contact us at 705-728-9090 x42432.