Hundreds Of Canadians Are Biking, Hiking, And Walking To Prevent Human Trafficking

Globally, an estimated 40 million people are trapped in human trafficking–with children being one in every four victims detected. Human trafficking can take many forms including (but not limited to) forced labour, sex trafficking and domestic servitude.

On August 7, hundreds of Canadians across the country are taking action to prevent human trafficking and help survivors find healing through an event called Move for Freedom, organized by Canadian charity Ally Global Foundation.

Unlike a traditional charity walk-a-thon, Move for Freedom allows participants to be creative and choose their own movement adventure–whether that’s biking, hiking or yoga–to raise donations and awareness to fight human trafficking.

“I’m so inspired by the creativity and the passion of our Move for Freedom participants,” says Randy Watson, Founder and Executive Director of Ally. “We have kids rock-climbing with their friends, teams biking 100km, walking marathons, hosting outdoor yoga classes, a dance studio teaching workshops and a business organizing a by-donation spikeball tournament.”

More than 450 participants (of all ages and skill levels) across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and PEI will be “moving” for freedom on Saturday, August 7. Every team has chosen an activity, created a unique fundraising page and been raising donations towards their fundraising goals.

“Even though it may not be visible, every community is impacted by human trafficking,” says Danielle LaPorte, author, inspirational speaker and member of Oprah’s Super Soul 100. LaPorte will be walking the Vancouver seawall in support of Ally Global Foundation. “I know so many of us want to help to end this in our lifetime. Move for Freedom is how you can channel that holy heartbreak into action.”

In 2020, the first annual Move for Freedom event raised over $309,000 to provide safe housing and education for survivors of human trafficking, as well as trafficking prevention programs in Canada and Asia. This year, Move for Freedom participants have set their sights on raising $750,000 to fund prevention programs and provide education and long-term care for survivors.

“Human trafficking can be an overwhelming topic. I meet so many people who want to make a difference, but aren’t sure how to get involved. Move for Freedom is a great way to introduce your friends and family to the issue, while funding trafficking prevention work and aftercare for survivors,” said Watson.

To learn more about Move for Freedom and how you can get involved, please visit Ally’s website at http://AllyGlobal.org.

SOURCE Ally Global Foundation