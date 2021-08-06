Joint Infrastructure Investment Will Help Muskoka Lakes And Huntsville

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $2.1 million to protect the health and well-being of residents in 16 communities across Ontario.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.7 million in Ontario communities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $427,000.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of active transportation infrastructure and networks in 16 communities throughout Ontario, improving the quality and amount of active transportation options for residents and visitors, including those with limited mobility.

Investments in the Town of Marathon will improve pedestrian access to Lake Superior by installing a new accessible kayak dock, wooden trails, a foot bridge, and remediating the shoreline. These improvements and new trail structures will remedy accessibility concerns allowing all members of the community to reach the water’s edge, increasing opportunities to stay fit, and to connect with family, friends, and the environment.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Huntsville

Accessible Pathways

Project work will facilitate building new pathways, and widening existing paths and sidewalks. These improvements will increase access to active transportation options for town residents and visitors, including limited mobility users.

Federal funding $80,00 – Provincial funding $20,000

Muskoka Lakes

Township of Muskoka Lakes Trails Upgrade Program

The project will upgrade six trail heads and over 12 kilometres of trails to improve user experience.

Federal funding $80,00 – Provincial funding $20,000

Click Here for other projects around Ontario.