Civic Holiday Weekend Results In 1,460 Charges In Central Region

Officers across Central Region (Orillia, Muskoka, Haliburton etc) of the OPP effected 1,611 traffic stops and laid 1,460 charges throughout the Civic holiday long weekend (July 30 – August 2, 2021) on patrolled roadways, trails and waterways.

Officers ensured motorists were not engaging in the same behaviours that continue to risk the lives of all road users. The “Big Four” contributing factors for injury and death on our roads include speed or aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving and lack of/improper seatbelt use.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists are reminded to remain patient and courteous on the road and slow down and move over for stopped emergency or tow vehicles on the side of the road with their lights flashing.

Officers also remained vigilant on patrolled trails and waterways. Boaters and trail users are reminded to have the appropriate safety equipment and never boat or ride impaired. Know your limits, stay within them and do not take unnecessary risks.

Central Region Breakdown:

Fail To Move Over For Emergency Vehicle Charges – 52

Other Moving Violations/Charges – 85

Speeding Charges – 933

Stunt, Racing Charges – 34

Seatbelt Charges – 47

Distracted Driving Charges – 9

Other Highway Traffic Act (HTA) Charges – 179

Liquor Licence Act (LLA) Charges – 16

Impaired Charges, Alcohol – 18

Impaired Charges, Drug – 3

Warn Range Suspensions – 8

Marine Offences – 9

Off-Road Vehicle Offences – 1

Other Charges – 62

Drug Offences – 12

TOTAL CHARGES (excluding Warn Range Suspensions) – 1,460

Regardless of what you choose to drive, take all precautions to protect yourself, your loved ones and others around you. Please drive cautiously, courteously and report unsafe or impaired drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.