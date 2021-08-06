Several Recent Thefts In Haliburton County, OPP Warn Public

Haliburton Highlands OPP would like to warn the public of a recent increase in property thefts within the community.

Since July 1, 2021 the OPP have received over 12 theft complaints from vehicles, licence plates and catalytic converters.

Police would like to make the public aware of these incidents and to provide some tips to keep your possessions safe:

Install video surveillance at various locations around your property

Install an alarm system

Keep doors to vehicles locked and do not leave valuable items in your vehicle

Install motion censored lights on your property

Police say they are investigating.

Call OPP or Crime Stoppers if you have information.