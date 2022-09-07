Ruffles And KFC Launch Chicken Flavoured Potato Chips

Now available for a limited time only

Two icons. One epic snack. KFC has let the Ruffles brand in on its secret recipe to give Canadians an epic snacking experience. Fried chicken and potato chips are synonymous with finger lickin’, and there is nothing more Finger Lickin’ Good than the delicious, ridged crunch of Ruffles potato chips, coupled with the flavour of KFC’s iconic 11 herbs & spices. Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken flavoured potato chips are now available in Canada nationwide across all major retailers, for a limited time.

This taste collision comes as consumers’ appetites for unique flavour collaborations have never been higher. These Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips combine the Colonel’s beloved 11 herbs & spices with the iconic ridges of Ruffles. This combo offers a flavour explosion in the most unexpected way.

“KFC’s secret recipe is one of the best kept secrets out there, but we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to make the ultimate Finger Lickin’ Good chip with such a powerhouse brand,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, CMO, KFC Canada. “We love seeing what’s happening with like-minded brands uniting, and we’re thrilled to join forces with Ruffles to bring the unimaginable to consumers who know and love our products.”

“Ruffles and KFC have a lot in common – we both have a legacy of innovative products that pack a big, satisfying crunch and mouth-watering taste!,” said Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director, PepsiCo. “Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips give Canadians a unique & adventurous flavour and crunch experience.”

The limited-edition product comes with an additional bonus (printed on the bag): 66 g and 180 g bags of Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips include an offer of 20% off on your next KFC order over $10 online or via the KFC app. Grab new Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips from major retailers across Canada. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.