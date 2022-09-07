Library Offering Interactive Session Into Gaming Career Possibilities

Gravenhurst Public Library is hosting an information session on Tuesday, September 13, at 3:30 PM with guest speakers from Riot Games to talk about their journey into gaming. Participants will have the chance to listen in and ask questions about pursuing potential careers in the industry.

“We are so thrilled to bring this event to the library. We have four amazing speakers lined up for this information session. They all work for Riot Games and are a perfect mix of the types of careers that are available to anyone who would like to pursue a job in this field,” said Sarah Petryshyn, Collections and Digital Literacy Librarian.

“This session is a special event for the library to offer the chance for the community to interact with people who they might otherwise not have the opportunity to do so. I love games, so this event is one that I’m particularly excited for. I think it will open up the world of gaming for teens or anyone who is interested in learning about gaming careers in this growing industry,” added Petryshyn.

This is a free virtual event. Participants are asked to register in advance by calling the library at 705-687-3382 or registering through the library’s website (www.gravenhurstlibrary.com). An in-person screening will be available at the library for those who do not have internet access.

Those hoping to attend are encouraged to send questions in advance to sarah.petryshyn@gravenhurst.ca or call 705-687-3382.