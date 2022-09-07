Crews Battle Tuesday Afternoon Structure Fire In Gravenhurst

The Gravenhurst Fire Department is thanking a quick-thinking neighbour who called 911 to alert them to a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from all three stations got the call around 1:30 p.m. for an address on Granny Duncan Road. Crews found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived and were advised no one was home at the time. A neighbour told Muskoka411 that the resident left the home on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews worked quickly to stop the spread of the fire into the bush and had it under control in just over an hour, but there were challenges at the scene, the fire chief said.

“Narrow roads did slow us down, but our crews did an admirable job of overcoming that,” said Fire Chief Jared Cayley. “Our portable pumps provided reliable water on the scene.”

Crews cleared the scene at about 6 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not deemed to be suspicious. There were no injuries reported.

Bracebridge OPP, Hydro One and Muskoka Paramedic Services also attended the scene to assist.